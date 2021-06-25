PM: Vietnam must be able to produce Covid-19 vaccines no later than June 2022

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (Photo: SGGP) He made the order during working sessions with several producers of vaccines, biological products and medical supplies in Hanoi on June 24.



At the Vaccine and Biological Production Company No. 1 under the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the PM also reiterated the need to carry out the vaccination campaign in the quickest, most effective and safest manner.

The Government requires quicker progress in the implementation of vaccine strategy, he stressed.

During a working session with Medicon company which specialises in producing test kits for medical needs, the PM asked the company to keep up its creative spirit in research and production of medical products, including medical supplies for Covid-19 prevention and control.