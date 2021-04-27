PM: Vietnam not allowed to ease guard against Covid-19

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies, localities, units and individuals to remain vigilant against Covid-19 (Photo: Viet Chung)



According to a document on the meeting outcomes, issued by the Government Office, the PM pointed out the high risk of pandemic resurgence in Vietnam as its neighbouring countries are facing spikes in cases.

He made the request during a Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 prevention and control on April 26 morning, which was held amid the complex developments of the pandemic in the world.Given this, it is hard to complete the dual tasks of socio-economic development and pandemic combat, he said.The leader urged ministries, agencies and localities to get updated on the Covid-19 situation at home and in foreign countries, and seriously implement prevention and control measures.He reiterated the need to follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).Any violations should be strictly punished in line with regulations of the Party and law of the State, the PM noted.The Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, provincial-level People’s Committees and relevant ministries and agencies need to step up inspections over the observance of quarantine regulations, he continued.He ordered limiting mass gatherings and wearing masks in public places, especially in festivals.Northwestern border provinces should coordinate with the Ministries of National Defence and Public Security, and closely cooperate with neighbouring countries in controlling immigration via roads and sea routes.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health should enhance international cooperation to expand the access to Covid-19 vaccines and quick testing techniques, while facilitating vaccine production at home, the PM said.