PM: Vietnam pools all resources to fight COVID-19

The PM hailed the WHO and Kidong Park himself for offering policy consultation and technical support to Vietnam over the past time.



He said Vietnam considers epidemic prevention as a major task of the government, all ministries, agencies, localities and the whole people.



According to him, the government also launched a scheme to support epidemic fighting, including ensuring sufficient supply of necessities for the people, and the country has undertaken many stronger measures to contain infections from different sources such as Europe or the UK.



The Government leader also agreed with the WHO representative’s proposal on preventing discrimination against infected persons on the media, adding that the Ministry of Public Security has strictly punished those who spread fake news on social media, causing discrimination against COVID-19 patients, including launching criminal proceedings.



Vietnam hopes the WHO will provide latest technological advances and medical equipment to help the country in the fight against the epidemic, he said, adding that Vietnam has successfully treated 16 cases, including an elderly patient with complex diseases, that’s why it has high determination to win in the fight.



PM Phuc noted that Vietnam always advocates openness and transparency in the fight against the epidemic, and is making efforts to maintain socio-economic development at the same time, thus ensuring a stable life for the people.



Park, for his part, expressed his impression on Vietnam’s two strategies to fight the epidemic, which are mobilizing on-the-spot resources and quarantine, which have so far proved effective.



As 115 countries and territories have reported infection cases by now, WHO encourages the Vietnamese government to continue taking drastic actions and suggests that Vietnam pays attention to protecting medical staff who are at the frontline in treating patients, the elderly living with diseases, and those who hold important positions, he said.



The WHO official also pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese Government and Health Ministry and pool all possible resources to assist the country.



He added that there are now 20 candidates for the production of vaccine against COVID-19, and was delighted to know that Vietnam’s vaccine production capability could meet requirements.



He once again spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s leadership in the fight against the epidemic, saying that Vietnam remains a safe destination.