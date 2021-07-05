PM works with eight southern localities on pandemic control measures

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA) The eight localities, namely Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Tien Giang provinces – have been experiencing complicated pandemic developments.



According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam has so far recorded 19,570 infections, including over 16,000 found in the current fourth outbreak. Particularly, the pandemic is spreading rapidly in HCMC with large number of cases and hot spots, many have yet to defince infection sources.

In the meeting, PM Chinh asked leaders of ministries, sectors and localities to give proposals on mechanisms, personnel and equipment to control the pandemic and prevent it from spreading widely and affecting people’s health and the country’s socio-economic development.

Leaders of localities spoke highly of the solutions and guidance given recently by the Government, ministries and sectors in Covid-19 prevention and control, especially in the flexible arrangement of priorities in the pandemic fight and socio-economic development as well as the implementation of “three-on-spot solution” (having meals, resting and working on the spot) in businesses and industrial parks.

Concluding the session, PM Chinh stated that the Government has directed ministries and sectors to send more forces to HCMC and some southern localities, while requesting the health sector, military, public security forces and Covid-19-free localities to give a helping hand to localities if necessary.

The government leader affirmed that the orientations, measures and methods being applied in Covid-19 prevention and control are on the right track.

He underlined the need for all people to continue to implement the “5K message,” along with vaccination and application of technology to control the pandemic.

Self-testing and home quarantine will be piloted, he said, adding that mechanisms and policies will be completed to create a smooth legal corridor in pandemic prevention and control, while disciplines, supervision and inspection will also be strengthened.

PM Chinh asked HCMC and neighbouring localities to coordinate closely together to ensure the smooth flow of goods and production activities with strict implementation of safe transportation and travelling.

Responding to localities’ opinions on difficulties and obstacles facing them, he asked relevant agencies to summarise them and settling the issues in accordance with their authority, and submit proposals to the Government on issues beyond their power.