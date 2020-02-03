Politburo meets with former senior leaders of Party, State

The event, chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, was attended by former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Nguyen Minh Triet, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former National Assembly Chairmen Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung, along with other incumbent and former officials of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front.

On behalf of the Politburo, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong reported on the country’s socio-economic situation, defence, security, external relations, the building of the Party and the political system, and the fight against corruption and negative phenomena. He also highlighted the achievements and experiences after four years of implementing the 12th National Party Congress’s resolution.

The ex-leaders gave opinions on the building of the Party, a law-governed socialist state and the political system. They also suggested ways to enhance power control, combat corruption and wastefulness, unite the people, and mobilise all resources to develop the country fast and sustainably.

Appreciating their opinions, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong attributed the achievements in different fields so far to the attainments during over 30 years of reform upheld and the solidarity and unanimity in the whole Party, people and army promoted.

The country has never had such development, prestige and stature like at present, he said, noting that its peace, unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity have been firmly safeguarded. Vietnam is no longer a weak country but has been developing unceasingly, set up diplomatic ties with almost all nations around the world, and participated in most of international organisations. Average per capita income has increased from several tens of US dollar to about US$2,800 annually.

Vietnam’s prestige in the international arena has been growing more and more, he noted, adding international friends admire those attainments and want to learn the country’s experiences.

However, the leader also pointed out that apart from successes, there are also shortcomings and weaknesses that must be addressed, and authorities and sectors must steer clear of complacency and not rest on their laurels.

As a number of important events will take place in 2020, Trong expressed his hope that the former Party and State leaders, with their capacity and experience, will give more sincere and responsible opinions for the common cause of the Party and nation.

Prior to the meeting, the Party General Secretary and President had paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Party, at House 67 in the late leader’s relic site in the Presidential Palace.