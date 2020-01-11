Politburo takes disciplinary actions against Party officials

They include Politburo member Hoang Trung Hai, who is also Secretary of the Hanoi municipal Party Committee, former member of the Party Affairs Committee and former Deputy Prime Minister; and member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and former Secretary of the Ha Giang provincial Party Committee Trieu Tai Vinh.

In his capacity as a member of the Party Affairs Committee, Deputy PM Hai committed serious wrongdoings and shortcomings in directing the implementation of the second phase of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Corporation (TISCO II).

He showed a lack of responsibility and failed to thoroughly consider opinions of ministries and agencies on the project’s engineering, procurement, construction contract No.01, against the Government’s working regulations and the State regulations on investment and export credit.

Hai also failed to inspect and to direct the inspection provided for by the Government’s working regulations.

His violations and shortcomings were serious, causing public concern, badly affecting the Party’s and his own prestige.

Given the nature, level, consequences, causes of violations, his working process and contributions to the Party and State, the Politburo decided to give a warning against him as a disciplinary measure based on its Decision No.102 QD/TW dated November 15, 2017.

As for Vinh, while serving as a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, he showed serious violations and shortcomings during the 2018 national high school examination.

He showed a poor sense of responsibility for directing inspection and discovering violations, leading to several local officials and Party members being disciplined and facing criminal charges.

Vinh also failed to seriously follow the Politburo’s regulations on the Party leadership on law enforcement agencies.

His younger sister also committed violations in the exam. Upon learning about it, Vinh infringed responsibility for setting example for Party officials and members in line with the Party Central Committee’s regulations.

In accordance with the Politburo’s Decision No.102-QD/TW dated November 15, 2017, on disciplinary actions against violating Party members, the Politburo decided to give a reprimand to Vinh.