Politburo’s appointment of Central Public Security Party Committee announced

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (standing, center) addresses the first meeting of the Central Public Security Party Committee for 2020 - 2025 on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

According to the Politburo’s decision issued on June 1, the Central Public Security Party Committee consists of 27 members, with a 10-member standing board that includes

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam serves as Secretary of the committee.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong pointed to the intertwined favourable conditions and major challenges in the region and the world in the 2020 - 2025 tenure.

He stressed that safeguarding political security and social order and safety is the first and foremost and focal task of the public security force.

Meanwhile, Minister To Lam expressed his hope that the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security will continue receiving attention and directions from the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, as well as effective coordination from ministries, central agencies, and localities.

Following the announcement ceremony, the Central Public Security Party Committee held the first meeting to discuss and adopt an action plan to carry out the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the seventh congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for 2020 - 2025.

The committee also reviewed the public security force’s performance in the first six months of 2021, set up orientations for the last half of the year, and looked into some other important issues.