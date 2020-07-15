Poverty household rate expected to drop below 3 percent this year

The committee was reporting at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on the task for the period 2016-2020 yesterday .



So far, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies has provided over VND18.6 trillion in loans to poor and near-poor families, families which have escaped poverty and students from low-income families.

From 2016 to 2019, the state budget allocated VND22,850 billion for securities, poverty reduction, healthcare support and vocational training. In 2020, the state budget has provided VND10 trillion to the poverty reduction program.

The steering board said that some places especially in mountainous areas with high poverty rate of over 30 percent. Poverty reduction result is not sustainable as the rich –poor gap is wide and people in the mountainous areas in the North region and the Central Highlands region are hard to access to educational and healthcare services.

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam ordered from now to end of the year, ministries and departments must work together to implement the National Assembly and the government’s resolutions in sustainable poverty reduction program as well as submit multidimensional poverty index for the period 2021-2025 to the PM as well as implement the national sustainable poverty-targeted program and social securities for the period 2021-2025.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan