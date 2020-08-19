Power cable to Nhon Chau Island successfully operated

The project of providing electricity for more than 650 households in Nhon Chau Island Commune via submarine power cable has a total investment amount of VND351.5 billion (approx. US$15.2 million), sponsored by the European Union.

This project also supplies power for state organizations and units of Vietnam Border Defence Force, Vietnam Coast Guard sited there in order to ensure their performance.

It was launched in May 2020 and finished at 16:34pm on August 18, 2020.

The project includes 4 parts of the 22kV converter station at Song Cau 110kV Substation and the onshore 12.338-km-long onshore cable (located in Song Cau Town in Phu Yen Province); the 10.091-km-long submarine cable (from Xuan Hoa Commune of Phu Yen Province); the electricity grid in Nhon Chau Commune (the 0.935-km-long 22kV cable, two 22kV-to-0.4kV convert stations, and the 4.649-km-long 0.4kV cable); and the All-Dielectric Self-Supporting (ADSS) communications cable with the length of 12.333km.

Before this historic time, Nhon Chau Island Commune generates power via diesel fuel 12 hours per day. Since the population gradually increases, the power demand rises as well, making diesel power generators overloaded repeatedly. The project, therefore, timely answers the need of residents there and positively affects operations of governmental organizations.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Vien Hong