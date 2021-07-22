  1. National

Power sector ensures electricity supply in Southern regions in Covid-19 fight

SGGP
According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the electricity consumption in 19 Southern provinces and cities has reduced by 15 percent since midnight of July 19 compared with ordinary days following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16 order.
Amid the current Covid-19 surge across the Southern provinces and cities, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) and the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) have been implementing plans of ensuring continuous and stable power supply with the top priorities of Covid-19 prevention and control, production and daily lives of residents.

Power sector ensures electricity supply in Southern regions in Covid-19 fight ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo: EVN)
Besides that, EVNHCMC is striving to give its highest priority to the 15 field hospitals, 301 hospitals, medical and quarantine facilities, Covid-19 checking points in the city.
In addition, EVNSPC is trying its best to continuously supply power at the pandemic checking points at the border areas between Vietnam and Cambodia in the provinces of Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, An Giang, Dong Thap and Kien Giang.

EVN required the power generation investors to closely coordinate with the National Load Dispatch Center to strictly perform the moderation orders to safely operate the national power system, especially when the power consumption in the Southern provinces and cities decreases following the Prime Minister’s Directive No.16.

By Phuc Van, Lac Phong – Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more