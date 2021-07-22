Power sector ensures electricity supply in Southern regions in Covid-19 fight

(Illustrative photo: EVN)



Besides that, EVNHCMC is striving to give its highest priority to the 15 field hospitals, 301 hospitals, medical and quarantine facilities, Covid-19 checking points in the city.

Amid the current Covid-19 surge across the Southern provinces and cities, Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) and the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) have been implementing plans of ensuring continuous and stable power supply with the top priorities of Covid-19 prevention and control, production and daily lives of residents.