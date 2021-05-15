State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets local voters in constituency No.10 in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting with local voters in the two districts on May 14, the State President said that Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts are locations connecting HCMC’s urban areas and city’s neighboring provinces of Long An, Tay Ninh and Binh Duong. The districts must be planned and developed into green belts and ecological urban areas. The Tay Bac Urban Area in Cu Chi District is specially the main driving force for the development of high quality service industries and high tech agriculture.



He stressed that key roads, including HCMC-Moc Bai expressway, the Ring Road 3 in HCMC's Hoc Mon District, and the development of transport modes of road and inland waterway, metroline will help the growth of two districts that is in no way inferior to areas in the city center.

Besides, residents must be taken care of and enoy favorable conditions to work with administrative units. Their problems have to be solved within the period of time, especially issues related to the living, transport infrastructure, environment, he noted.

Regarding to HCMC, the State President was interested in the speeding up the city’s four development program, consisting of reforming governance, making breakthrough in infrastructure, boosting development of innovative start-ups and spearhead products, building capacity of human resources and upholding cultural values.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly meet local voters at a conference in Cu Chi District.

He emphasized the city is the largest economic center in the country. The growth of HCMC is the factor that leads to the development of other localities nationwide.

He also expressed his expectation and hoped that the municipal government will pay more attention to developing suburban districts of Cu Chi, Hoc Mon and Can Gio and improving the quality of life of local people in these rural areas.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le meet local voters in Cu Chi District.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other candidates for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly in constituency No.10 in Cu Chi and Hoc Mon districts, Ho Chi Minh City met local voters at a conference on May 14.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting

The constituency No.10 has five candidates, who are President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Political Commissar of the municipal High Command Maj. Gen Phan Van Xung, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences Tran Duc Cuong, Vice Rector of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine Nguyen Thanh Hiep.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the conference. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets local voters in constituency No.10 in Cu Chi District. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) visit Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Em in Cu Chi. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) visit Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ruc in Cu Chi.



By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh