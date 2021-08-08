President sends sympathy to AO/dioxin victims

Disabled children in Hoa Binh village in Ho Chi Minh City's Tu Du Hospital (Photo: VNA)

In the letter, he said since the AO/dioxin disaster hit Vietnam 60 years ago, losses and pain caused by it have been extremely serious, leaving after-effects impacting many generations.

Over the past years, the Vietnamese Party, State and people have paid attention to AO/dioxin victims, helping them overcome difficulties and get ahead in life, he said. He lauded the Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) for exerting constant efforts to work effectively, becoming a crucial part in overcoming AO/dioxin disaster consequences and fighting for justice and equality for victims.

He expressed his admiration for victims and their families for overcoming after-effects and diseases to integrate into the society.

The leader also appreciated practical support by philanthropists at home and abroad, and international friends.

Phuc wished that Party committees, authorities, mass organisations, agencies and people at home and abroad would continue the tradition of offering mutual support in order to contribute to addressing AO/dioxin consequences, as well as provide care for victims, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamplus