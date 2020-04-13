To assist people affected by the squeeze the Covid-19 pandemic, state-owned power giant Vietnam Electricity (EVN) had submitted solutions to help customers to the Ministry and the government. The Ministry followed suit.



The government has approved the proposal to reduce power price. The Ministry was assigned to work with the Ministry of Finance and state competent agencies to carry out the proposal of power reduction in a bid to help people.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal, business establishments will get a discount of 10 percent of price of power while customers using power for daily activities will enjoy 10 percent discount for a bill under VND300,000 kWh a month.

Tourist accommodations will enjoy the same price as business establishments.

Additionally, the Ministry of Industry and Trade suggested to provide free power to quarantine areas. The Ministry estimated discount of around VND11 trillion; of the amount, business establishments will get discount of VND6.1 trillion.

In a related news, EVN explained a rise of power bill in March. Because scorching weather throughout the summer result in further rises in power consumption and capacity. People used the number of electric appliances used for cooling increased, the power needed to sustain them will also increase.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy