Prime Minister asks for vaccine aid from AstraZeneca

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a meeting with AstraZeneca Corp about vaccine distribution in Vietnam



In the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked for the help of AstraZeneca Corp. in delivering at least 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam until the beginning of August 2021 so that as many citizens as possible can be protect against the virus.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that AstraZeneca closely cooperates with Vietnam in manufacturing vaccine domestically and decreasing the selling price.

Nitin Kapoor – President of AstraZeneca in Asian markets & President, CEO of AstraZeneca Vietnam – positively commented on the efforts of the Vietnamese Government carrying out the largest ever vaccine campaign in the nation for the sake of the public health.

He also highly appreciated the strong determination of the whole country in fulfilling the dual target of fighting against Covid-19 and developing the economy even under harsh conditions.

Nitin Kapoor then stated that due to the complexity of the pandemic all over the world, the vaccine demand is still extremely high. Therefore, the manufacturing capacity cannot satisfy all the global needs. However, he promised to try his best to persuade his company to give priority to Vietnam so that it can receive at least 8 doses in July and August.

The President of AstraZeneca Vietnam will also ask the senior management of the corporation for a vaccine price reduction in Vietnam and for the vaccine manufacturing aid. He mentioned the increasing investment in producing medicine for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, intestinal diseases, and common diseases among children as well, along with supporting programs for the healthcare industry.

