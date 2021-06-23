Prime Minister asks Germany to transfer Covid-19 vaccine technology

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh



During his online talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, PM Chinh congratulated Germany on its achievements in controlling Covid-19 and praised the European country’s contribution as one of the biggest sponsors for the COVAX initiative.

PM Chinh extended thanks to the authorities and people of a number of German states for their donations of one million rapid test kits to the Vietnamese government.He affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to deepen the close and trusting relations with Germany across all spheres.The German Government leader said Vietnam is an important partner in Germany’s policy towards the region. She spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation and emphasised that the two countries have substantial opportunities and great prospects.The two sides agreed to work together to soon resume the exchange of high-ranking delegations and meetings, and consolidate existing cooperation mechanisms, including the Vietnam-Germany Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.They were pleased at the positive growth of the bilateral economic cooperation despite difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as evidenced by the fact that Germany remains one of Vietnam’s top trade partners in the EU while Vietnam is Germany’s largest trade partner in ASEAN. The two-way trade reached some US$10 billion last year.The leaders pledged to collaborate closely in order to fully tap opportunities brought about by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). They also concurred to speed up joint projects in priority areas, notably climate change and sustainable development.PM Chinh asked the German government to facilitate Vietnam's export of seafood and agriculture products to Germany, especially seasonal fruit, and urge the EC to soon remove its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese fisheries.The Vietnamese Government leader also called on Germany to soon complete the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).In this regard, Merkel said the EVIPA is an important momentum for the bilateral ties, economically and strategically, and stressed that German firms pay great attention to Vietnam, especially in renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.The two PMs vowed to continue close coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations.Regarding the East Sea issues, they shared the view that ensuring freedom of navigation and aviation, security and peace in the waters, and upholding the rule of law are the common interests of the international community.They agreed to urge relevant parties to fully and seriously observe the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and work towards a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).PM Chinh took the occasion to invite Merkel to visit Vietnam, and the German leader accepted the invitation with pleasure.