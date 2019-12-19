Prime Minister concludes Myanmar visit

During the visit, PM Phuc met with President Win Myint and Speaker of the Union Assembly of Myanmar T. Khun Myat, and held talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

During the talks and meetings, the Vietnamese PM and Myanmar leaders shared the view that the comprehensive cooperative partnership between the two countries are developing well; their friendship, mutual understanding and political trust have been tightened through the regular exchange of visits and high-level meetings; economic and investment cooperation enjoy strong growth; and people-to-people exchange has been promoted.

Bilateral trade reached US$1.020 billion in 2019, surpassing the goal of $1 billion that the two countries had earlier set for 2020. Vietnam is among the top foreign investors in Myanmar with over 20 investment projects.

PM Phuc welcomed Myanmar’s proposal on setting up a Vietnam Industrial Park in Myanmar, and affirmed that the Vietnamese Government encourages Vietnamese businesses to invest in Myanmar while welcoming Myanmar firms’ presence in Vietnam.

PM Phuc and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi witnessed the signing and handing over of four cooperation documents, namely an action plan for implementing the Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership for 2019-2024, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agriculture and rural development cooperation, and a MoU between the two foreign ministries, and a diplomatic note amending the agreement on visa exemption for ordinary passport holders of both countries.

The two sides agreed that as ASEAN members, the two countries and other ASEAN members should continue to support ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue, the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law, to contribute to maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea.

Vietnam and other ASEAN countries will continue to support Myanmar in addressing the Rakhine state issue while ensuring peace, stability and national reconciliation.

During the visit, PM Phuc toured some major investment establishments of Vietnam in Yangon, including telecom operator Mytel, a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group and two local partners, and the Yangon branch of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV). He also attended the opening ceremony of the first representative office of HDBank in Myanmar.

The PM also visited the Vietnamese Embassy, and held meetings with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Myanmar, the Chairman of the Vietnam-Myanmar Friendship Association and the Chief Minister of Yangon Region.

It can be said that PM Phuc’s visit to Myanmar is a success, contributing to lifting the Vietnam-Myanmar comprehensive cooperative partnership to a new level for the sake of the two peoples as well as of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.