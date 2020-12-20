Prime Minister directs provision of seeds to flood-hit provinces

Specifically, Quang Tri province will receive 1,000 tonnes of rice seeds and 80 tonnes of maize seeds.



Quang Binh province will be given 640 tonnes of rice seeds and 120 tonnes of maize seeds.

Ha Tinh will receive 500 tonnes of rice seeds and 100 tonnes of maize seeds, and Thanh Hoa 200 tonnes of rice seeds, and 200 tonnes of maize seeds.

The ministry will also provide each of the provinces with 10 tonnes of vegetable seeds.

Successive floods and storms hit the central region in October and November, causing serious losses in human lives and properties to the region.