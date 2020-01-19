Prime Minister hails OVs’ warm sentiment for homeland

At the meeting, the PM welcomed the expatriates home for the traditional New Year, saying that their participation in the programmer reflects their warm sentiment for and close bonds with the home country.

He affirmed that Party and State leaders highly value the OVs’ contributions to the development of the host countries.

Phuc added that he is impressed by OV communities’ efforts to maintain the Vietnamese cultural identity abroad such as teaching of Vietnamese language, and holding events featuring Vietnamese cuisine and folk music, thus introducing the Vietnamese culture to international friends.

The Government leader also lauded the trade and consumption of Vietnamese goods abroad, as well as remittances sent to the country for economic development.

He noted that Vietnam is one of the world’s top 10 recipients of remittances, and said the inflow of money is a useful resource for the country’s economic growth.

The PM wished that the OVs would stay united to make further contributions to the host country and the homeland.

He instructed ministries, agencies and localities to offer all possible support to OVs to do business and engage in science-technology cooperation in Vietnam.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there are about 4.5 million Vietnamese living and working in over 110 countries and territories, with over 500,000 of them holding bachelor and higher degrees. Over 1,500 OVs from 30 countries and territories, the largest number so far, have returned to join the Homeland Spring 2020 programme.

Vietnamplus