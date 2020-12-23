Prime Minister holds phone talks with US President

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds talks with US President Donald Trump (Photo: VNA)

The leaders agreed that the bilateral cooperation has advanced robustly across all fields since the two nations set up diplomatic relations 25 years ago, especially in recent years.

They expressed their belief that the bilateral ties will further deepen in a stable manner, bringing benefits to both countries’ people, in which economic and trade cooperation remains a focus and impetus of the relations.

A strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam with an increasingly important role in the region is the aspiration of the Vietnamese people and this is in line with the US interests.

On this occasion, PM Phuc and President Trump discussed the United States Trade Representative (USTR)’s ongoing investigation of Vietnam's monetary policy and timber materials in accordance with Article 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam, as a developing country with limited economic capacity, has pursued a monetary policy in favor of inflation control and macro-economic stabilisation. The monetary policy has not been designed to gain competitive edges in international trade, he stressed. In that spirit, the two leaders agreed to assign their ministries and agencies to continue working together to comprehensively resolve the concerns of the US and Vietnam, thus sustaining harmonious, sustainable and mutually beneficiary trade ties.

PM Phuc congratulated President Trump on the successful development of two COVID-19 vaccines at breakneck speed. Meanwhile, the US President affirmed he treasures the country and people of Vietnam and wishes to visit the Southeast Asian nation again in the near future.

Vietnamplus