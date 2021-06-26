Prime Minister inspects Covid-19 prevention, control work in HCMC

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) inspects the epidemic prevention and control at a quarantine facility in the dormitory of the Vietnam National University HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the surveillance were Secretary of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyen Manh Hung.



Presenting at the event, Vice chairman of the city People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that there are currently 5,000 people who are being quarantined in the university’s dormitory. The accommodation site equipped with basic facilities of private WC and inspection camera system has a capacity of around 30,000 persons. The HCMC Urban Environment One Member Ltd Company has been responsible for medical waste treatment while the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) has provided daily meals for people in the quarantine area.

Residents receive medical exams three times a day and give samples for Covid-19 testing once in 3-5 days. The management board arranges two people a room and single room for person at higher risk from coronavirus. Confirmed cases of virus will be sent to the Covid-19 treatment hospital, he added.

PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that key requirements in quarantine facilities are rapid test and technology.

He asked the Ministry of Health to transport rapid test kits to HCMC by air as soon as possible with the largest amount allowed.

In addition, he required the HCMC’s authorities to strengthen security at quarantine areas and suitably arrange shift work to ensure the security force’s health and safety with the support of the Ministry of Public Security. Besides, the isolation area must be installed Internet and TV to help people receive the news, information, and entertainment.

Director of the municipal Police Department, Le Hong Nam said that 4,000 police officers and students of the people’s police academies are already available for the order of enhancing urban safety and security.

On the same day, the delegation also visited the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Joint Stock Company in the Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City.

PM Chinh pays a visit to the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Joint Stock Company in the Hi-Tech Park in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP) PM Pham Minh Chinh has a working session with Nanogen Company. (Photo: SGGP)



By Thanh An, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh