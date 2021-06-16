Prime Minister orders to raise workers’ living standards

In his directive, the PM ordered the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to complete policies to support low-paid workers and enterprises to help them overcome present difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



In addition, the Ministry must ensure sustainable work for dual goals including economic growth along with prevention of Covid-19 prevention. Moreover, the Ministry must build training courses to improve employee’s skills.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs needs to continue perfecting legal policies on labor, employment, wages, social insurance, occupational safety and health based on evaluation of the actual implementation of the law, especially in industrial parks and export processing zones

Last but not least, the Ministry should also grasp the crisis of labor and employment caused by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic to add amendments to policies on labor, employment, wages, social insurance, occupational safety and health.

The Ministry of Finance shall take on responsibility for allocating expenditures of programs and projects in employment security, working condition improvement, and workers' living standards. employees according to the present law on the state budget and as per the ability to balance the annual budget.

The Minister will later submit the expenditure allocation to competent authorities for approval.

The Prime Minister requested the State Bank of Vietnam to direct credit institutions and the Bank for Social Policies to continue to develop banking products and services for low-income workers and people in underprivileged areas with the focus on support policies for employers to borrow to pay wages to stop working and restore production due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

