Prime Minister Phuc issues plan on thrift practice, wastefulness combat

Accordingly, PM Phuc indicated that the thrift practice and wastefulness combat program was an important factor contributing to overcoming consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, climate change, the economic recovery and development, and fulfilling socio-economic targets for 2021.Along with the thrift practice and wastefulness combat, reform of wage policies and social insurance will continue to be implemented. The re-organization, staff and official streamline are also among solutions for the master plan.Regarding efficiency of State budgetary expenditures, the program emphasizes to not conduct the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies of basic construction works, except for national important projects, group A projects, economic, political, cultural - social importance projects of the localities.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Huyen Huong