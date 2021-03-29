Prime Minister suggests Hanoi develop satellite cities

The Government leader commended Hanoi for its socio-economic achievements in 2020, as well as efforts in Covid-19 prevention and control.



He took note of encouraging signs in the city’s socio-economic situation in the first quarter of this year, including a 5.15 percent increase in budget collection.



At the same time, PM Phuc pointed out outstanding problems such as the delay in planning of satellite cities and reconstruction of old apartment buildings, adding that the city has yet to submit to the PM for approval planning tasks for 2021-2030 with vision to 2050.



Hanoi must become a cultural city, a place worth of living for residents and international friends, the PM said, urging the municipal authorities to make plans to preserve and develop the local tangible and intangible cultural heritage while building a dynamic and modern city.



PM Phuc stressed that Hanoi should lead in implementing the Government’s Resolution 01 on socio-economic development, and must successfully organize the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.



He approved the city’s proposals on key transport projects, the use of public housing and land, and the adjustment of the ratio of urban and rural land to 40/60 percent, and assigned relevant ministries and agencies to support the city.



Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh reported that production and business activities in the city showed clear improvements in the January-February period, with a 5.17 percent growth in GRDP. The city attracted US$101.5 million in foreign direct investment and over VND3.2 trillion in domestic investment. It collected more than VND72.7 trillion for the State budget, fulfilling 30.9 percent of the yearly estimate assigned by the government.



However, the tourism sector is still in difficulties due to Covid-19, with total arrivals at 280,000 in the three-month period, down 87.7 percent year on year.



The city has basically put Covid-19 under control with 40 consecutive days free of new cases by March 28. Hanoi recorded a total 242 cases of Covid-19 since early 2020, with 37 cases from January 27 this year when the new wave of Covid-19 began.