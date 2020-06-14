Program gives breeding cattle to poor women in border gate

The Ho Chi Minh City Women Association in coordination with soldiers in border area and the city Red Cross Society yesterday organized a program named “Dong hanh cung phu nu bien cuong” ( Accompanying with women in border area) in A Bung and A Ngo communes in Dakrong District in Quang Tri to encourage and share difficulties with poor women, single women, and disabled women here.



The program gave 10 breeding cows to above-mentioned special women to help them improve their households economic well-being.

Additionally, the program handed over money to build four public wells so that residents here can have fresh water for daily activities. Moreover, the program built 20 toilets for residents.

Last but not least, the program provided 120 medical boxes to the border station Lalay and inhabitants in the two communes and 300 gifts including essential commodities to women and children in poverty-stricken families. Total expenditure was more than VND730 million (US$31,385).

On the occasion, the city Women Association paid a visit to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Can Thung in A Bung Commune who is 112 year old and still healthy.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Uyen Phuong