Project on road camera installation approved

The project aims to upgrade the information command center of the Traffic Police Department and ensure the connectivity of cameras in and outside the public security sector.



It also looks to build a model of information command centre for local public security forces nationwide, offer training on the use of modern technology in fighting crimes and dealing with violations, and issue a national standard on installing supervision system.



By 2030, standards and services for smart urban areas are expected to be completed.



The Transport Ministry was asked to add the monitoring camera system into the list of compulsory items in designing and building expressways and national roads in accordance with national standards.