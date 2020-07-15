Projects to expand highways not handed over despite expired warranty

The Ministry of Transport has just requested project management boards and departments of transport in some provinces and cities such as Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Thua Thien - Hue, Quang Ngai, Kon Tum, Dak Nong and Long An, etc to strictly implement the projects' warranty and procedures to confirm the expired-warranty.According to the Ministry of Transport, the project had been implemented in the period of 2013-2015 and after that it was put into exploitation.However, some projects have seen warranty period expire but have not completed the procedures to confirm the warranty expiration and handover to the road project management units.The Ministry of Transport also required investors and project management units to direct contractors to fully repair the damaged roads, ensure technical requirements and structural safety, with the focus on overcoming the damaged, subsided road surfaces to ensure traffic safety.It is important that investors and project management units need to check and review the entire system of painted lines on the streets, direct contractors to re-paint places that do not meet technical requirements in accordance with the signed construction contract, ensuring traffic safety during the exploitation process.Besides that, the Ministry of Transport asked the concerned units to seriously confirm expired-warranty projects to hand over to the management units according to the regulations, to improve the exploitation efficiency for the project.

By Minh Anh-Translated by Huyen Huong