Provinces tighten border controls after Covid-19 patient illegally enters VN

The Provincial Police Department of Tay Ninh has coordinated with the forces of border guard and health have implemented measures to tightly control sources of infection, people entering the province and places in high risk of infection and ensure epidemic prevention in the border gate area, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Ngoc on December 26.



Tay Ninh has currently 29 watch points, 16 border-guard stations and 123 mission teams for inspecting and controlling Covid-19 prevention task in 24 hours in areas in the province.

In addition, the People’s Committee of southeastern province of Binh Phuoc has announced to prohibit events and gatherings to minimize Covid-19 exposure and reduce the risks of local transmission.



The Provincial Border Guard headquarter has kept the operation of 62 stations for Covid-19 prevention and control and 11 mobile Covid-19 control stations during 24 hours.

On the same day, Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang, Kien Giang and Dong Thap which share the borders with Cambodia; northern central coastal provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri bordering Laos have simultaneously tightened control over any human movements through the borders and set up more Covid-19 monitoring and control stations amid the evolving Covid-19 pandemic, aiming at ensuring that there are not any illegal entry of a person into the country.



The new case of Covid-19 who is the 1,440th patient is a 32-year-old Vietnamese citizen. He returned his home in Vinh Long Province’s Mang Thit District by passing through several localities. He traveled from Myanmar to Thailand by truck, illegally entered in Vietnam via a border in Tay Ninh Province. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on December 25 and was sent to a quarantine area, according to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province.

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh