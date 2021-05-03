Provinces tighten border controls mid rising Covid-19 threats

On May 1, border guards of the Vinh Xuong border crossing between Vietnam and Cambodia in Tan Chau Town in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang detected three cases of illegal entry into the country. Illegal immigrants are 28 Vietnamese Cambodian people of six families. They were found in the Vinh Xuong Commune’s Hamlet 5 while illegally crossing the Vietnam-Cambodia border by riding 14 boats on the Tien River.



On April 30, border soliders at Vinh Xuong Border Gate previously caught seven undocumented immigrants entering Vietnam from Cambodia.

Commander of the Military High Command of Kien Giang Province, colonel Dam Kien Thuc said that the province scatterd 2,000 soldiers and officials to carry out surveillances along borders to protect 56 kilomters of land and 1,500 square meters of sea area.

Provinces shares border lines with Laos, including Thua Thien-Hue, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh have also established land and maritime checkpoints, mobile teams; station additional soldiers in border stations; intensify patrolling along borders to prevent illegal entry.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh