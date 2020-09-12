Provincial Road 955A, anti-flood dyke in Long Xuyen Quadrangle inaugurated

Accordingly, the above-mentioned project has a total length of 8.3 kilometers with an investment capital of more than VND994 billion (nearly US$43 million), including VND682 billion (US$29.4 million) from the central budget and the rest from the provincial budget.The project was started the construction in 2015, aiming to serve for the national security and defense purpose.Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang Province Mr. Le Van Nung affirmed that this is considered as one of key traffic projects of the locality, a border belt route contributing to ensuring the national security and defense for the southwestern border area of the country as well as a flood-prevention dyke route serving for controlling upstream flood-prone localities of An Giang Province in particular and protecting the Long Xuyen Quadrangle in general.Additionally, Provincial Road 955A is also connected with the National Highway 91, 91C and Provincial Road 957 as the vital traffic route of An Giang Province to neighboring country of Cambodia through Tinh Bien international border gate and Khanh Binh border gate.After these routes are connected smoothly, they will meet the needs of transportation, goods transportation, etc contributing to promoting the development of the border economy.

By Ngoc Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong