Pu Mat National Park expected to become ASEAN Heritage Park

Pu Mat National Park has a total area of 94,715 hectares spreading in three districts of Anh Son, Con Cuong and Tuong Duong of Nghe An Province, near the border with Laos.



The national park plays an important role in regulating climate, upstream ecosystem stabilization and conservation of rare animal, botanical genetic resources of Vietnam and countries around the world.



The survey result showed that the national park covers 2,494 species of plants with 202 species belonging to vascular plant species, 70 endangered, rare and precious species in Vietnam Red Book and the Red List of Threatened Species, 132 species of mammals, 361 species of birds, 55 species of reptiles and amphibians and 1,084 species of insects.



Among the animals, there are many rare wildlife and endangered species prioritized for conservation at the national and international levels such as the Saola or Vu Quang ox (Pseudoryx nghetinhensis), tiger, bear, elephant, pangolin, ungulate animals and primate species.



