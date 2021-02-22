Public display of Hanoi’s first metro train suspended

The first metro train was previously scheduled for a public display which will take place at the S1 station, opposite to Hanoi University of Industry in the middle of February after Tet holidays.



On February 21, the third train for the Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station route arrived in Hai Phong Port in Hai Phong City. It was lifted and carried to the station by a special vehicle. The tenth train is expected to be shipped to Hanoi in October.

The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project has a total length of 12.5 kilometers, running from Nhon area to Hanoi Railway Station. The elevated section of 8.5 kilometers will be put into operation in April while the remaining four kilometer section underground will got a completion in December 2022.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh