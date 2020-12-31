Public security force asked to make stronger efforts against corruption

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. Le Quy Vuong reported that the force has closely followed Party and State leaders’ directions, coordinated with all-level authorities and sectors, and capitalised on people’s support to fulfill its tasks in corruption prevention and control.

Since 2013, the force have handled 863 corruption-related denunciations within its jurisdiction and proposed legal action against 292 cases with 409 people involved, he said.

Vuong noted that investigation agencies have launched probes into 1,856 corruption cases involving 4,072 people and recovered nearly VND19.5 trillion (US$844.7 million) and over 290,000 sq.m. of land. They have also proposed the prosecution of 1,718 cases with 4,768 people involved.

The force has investigated 120 out of 133 major corruption cases, accounting for 91 percent, which were monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, he added.

The officer noted that the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has uncovered and strictly dealt with many serious and complex corruption cases in the spirit of “there are no off-limits zones”. Asset recovery has also been carried out in a more thorough and effective manner.

Applauding the public security force’s achievements, PM Phuc said the force should precisely identify its particularly important role in the corruption fight while steering clear of complacency but pushing ahead with the combat in a more effective manner and with higher resolve.

He ordered the MPS to work with relevant agencies to perfect legal regulations on anti-corruption and strictly deal with criminals so as to help create a healthy, transparent, and fair business climate and enhance trust in society.

The Government leader expressed his belief that the people’s public security force will always take the lead in the fight against corruption, negative phenomena, and wastefulness, asking its officers and soldiers to keep discipline, make utmost efforts, and maintain solidarity to fulfill their assigned tasks.

On this occasion, empowered by the State President, PM Phuc presented a first-class Feat Order to the MPS in recognition of the people's public security force's contributions to the fight against corruption.