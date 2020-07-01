Public service No.725 on National Portal announced

Minister cum Head of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung reported that until now, the National Public Service Portal has linked 18 ministries and industries, 63 out of 63 provinces, 12 major corporations, banks, and payment intermediaries.

Until June 28 this year, this portal has had over 178,000 accounts, with more than 46.3 million visits in total to seek information and register for public services. Over 10.5 million documents have been synchronized for administrative procedure reference and monitoring purposes.

More than 151,000 papers have been processed, including 889 files by labor hirers to ask for capital support or employee support due to Covid-19 pandemic. The portal has received and delivered response to over 6,600 feedbacks or suggestions from citizens while answering over 14,800 information inquiries.

The number of new individual and business accounts for this portal increases continuously. In the last 3 months, there has been a double of both new accounts to carry out public services and visits to the portal for information, reaching 32,000 and 7.7 million respectively.

In the second quarter of 2020, 564 online public services have been successfully integrated and offered here.

Meanwhile, the Government Office is still cooperating with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Justice, and Vietnam Social Security to restructure procedures and improve other essential public services to offer them online.

The Government Office stated that in the upcoming time, state officers in local areas will join in a training session about electronic copy certifying processes. These tasks are going to be integrated into the electronic one-station-for-all in provinces to ensure unity nationwide.

There will also be a training session regarding procedure restructuring so that all regions in the country can upgrade their public services before offering them online completely (level-4 online public services), based on the elimination of comparing electronic papers with real one when certified electronic ones are available.

One important goal is that ministries, industries, and local authorities are able to integrate 30 percent of current online public services thanks to procedure reconstructing. Furthermore, the integration of a common online payment system among ministries and industries should be completed in order for people to pay necessary fees when they carry out public services on the Internet in accordance with directions of the Prime Minister and the Government, promoting cashless payment.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Thanh Tam