Public transport passengers required to declare health status

The Ministry has asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, the civil aviation authorities, the Vietnam Railways, the Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration and departments of transport in localities to implement mandatory health declaration as per regulation.



All people traveling on long-haul buses, trains, tourist boats, and domestic flights must fill out health declaration forms. Flight attendants, train and bus conductors, and crew members of tourist boats will assist their passengers to declare their health status and scan QR codes provided to passengers in applications in a bid to control the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic.

These employees are responsible for reporting medical centers, preventive health centers, centers for disease control in provinces and the steering boards for Covid-19 prevention and control on passengers with symptoms as fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

The Ministry ordered state competent agencies to publicize electronic mandatory health declaration in their portals.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong