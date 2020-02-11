Qatari Embassy supports Vietnamese watermelon farmers

The support came as the Vietnam’s agricultural exports are facing difficulties due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).



The farm produce will be distributed free of charge in Hanoi starting at 9am on February 11. Each person will receive up to two fruits, said the embassy.

People coming for the watermelon are advised to prepare their own bags in a bid to protect the environment.

In 2019, Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi presented 11 scholarships worth VND10 million (US$430 ) each to students learning the Arabic language and culture at the Vietnam National University-Hanoi, on the occasion of the 48th National Day of Qatar and the 26th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Qatar diplomatic ties.

VNA