Quang Binh inaugurates new statue of President Ho Chi Minh

Attending at the event were permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh, Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education Vo Van Thuong, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Pham Dinh Trac, along with provincial leaders and people.



The statue of late President Ho Chi Minh with Quang Binh poeple situated on an area of 6.8 hectares includes items such as a square, stage, park and other facilities.

The 5.5-meter bronze statue of the late President and sculptures of people representing military personals, workers, young generations and ethnic minorities stand on a 3-meter base.

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong praised achievements of the Party and people of Quang Binh Province. He hope the province will speed up investment and economic transformation, improve investment environments and administrative processes as well as develope tourism, services and culture.





By Minh Phong - Translated by Kim Khanh