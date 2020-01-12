Quang Nam kicks off tree-planting ceremony of Oga lotus flowers

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province Le Tri Thanh speaks at a tree-planting ceremony of Oga lotus flowers



On June 30, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse attended in Japan- Vietnam Lotus Festival in Kinokawa City, where is famous as “fruit city” and largest Vietnamese lotus growing areas.





The flower is expected to become a sustainable symbol for the exchange and cooperation between Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam Province and Kinokawa City, Japan.

Oga lotus flower is a kind of typical flower of Japanese people which was brought by Nakamura Shinji, Mayor of Kinokawa City from the sunrise country to Quang Nam.As this reason, the leader of Kinokawa City brought Oga lotus flower from the Japan to start the growing process in Quang Nam province where will officially establish friendly cooperation relations with Kinokawa City on January 12, 2020.Additionally, Oga lotus symbolized the diligence, hard-working and resilience of the Japanese people, contributing to continue to connect the two cultures with many similarities and rich traditions between Vietnam and Japan in general and Quang Nam and Kinokawa City in particular.According to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Vietnam Mr. Umeda Kunio, the relationship between Japan and Vietnam has been increasingly expanded in many fields such as politics, security, economy and exchanges between localities of the two countries.Over the recent five years, localities of Vietnam and Japan have strengthened their cooperation mutually.According to the information of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Vietnam, 70 percent of 74 memorandum of understanding (MOU) about friendship and exchange between the governments of the two countries’ localities government has been signed in the recent five years.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong