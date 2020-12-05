Quang Nam tightens control over people returning from HCMC

According to the decision, arrivals must carry out 14 day isolation period and test for SARS-CoV-2 if they came to the places that COVID-19 patients visited in HCMC, including Citigym in Phu Nhuan District on November 18; Karaoke bar ICOOL’s Room 201 in District 10 on November 23; Highlands Coffee shop in Van Hanh Mall in District 10 from 8-9 p.m. on November 22; Phuong restaurant in District 11 from 8-10 p.m. on November 25; KEY English centers in District 10 and Tan Binh District from November 21-27; SAS English Center from 6-7.30 p.m. ; Cho Ray Hospital’s Visa Medical Department on November 23; Highlands Coffee shops in Viettel Building in District 10, an apartment on the opposite side of Thong Nhat Stadium in District 11 on November 25.



There were also Minh Chau pharmacy on Minh Phung Street in District 6; Isushi restaurant on Cao Thang Street in District 3 on November 27; Cho Ray Hospital’s MRI room on November 27, VIVA coffee shop on Ly Thuong Kiet Street in District 11 on November 30; Cu Hanh Tay restaurant on Le Van Sy Street in Phu Nhuan District on November 21; HCMC University of Technology (HUTECH) in Binh Thanh District on November 22; Bun Dau Met restaurant on Le Hong Phong Street in District 10 on November 27.

After the quarantine period, people will continue staying home for 14 days and must comply with strict safety guidelines, including the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

People who did not visit above places must also strictly implement the Health Ministry’s 5K message after returning to Quang Nam.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Kim Khanh