Quang Ngai announces 21-day quarantine for travelers from Da Nang

The unit 2 of the Binh Son District’s Health Center is one of the centralized quarantine facilities in Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The regulation is part of measures to prevent a new wave of coronavirus.



If residents did not consciously sefl-isolate at home or private accommodations after returning from HCMC less than 21 days, they will be forced to implement quarantine period at centralized facilities.

Heads of localities have to take responsibility in front of the provincial People’s Committee for their subjectivity that can cause the epidemic break out.

Business services of food and drinks, accommodation, oil and gas, essential goods and others that have transactions with their partners and customers in disease-hit areas located along national highways have to commit to strictly carry out preventive measures and be banned from providing sit-down table service.





By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh