Quang Ngai authority plans to preserve gene source of Cinnamon

After six years of carrying out the project, the provincial agriculture sector has selected 200 good Cinnamon trees as mother trees for seeding. From 200 Cinnamon trees, researchers have grown nearly 40,000 trees in 10 hectares as well as provided training of planting techniques to locals and staffs participating in the project.



There are two types of Cinnamon in Quang Ngai. However, indigenous Cinnamon in Tra Bong District has been grown long ago and residents especially ethnic minority Cor are familiar with it. Though the local Cinnamon grows slowly, it produces more essential oil than other kinds.

From 2014, the People’s Committee in Quang Ngai has asked the Department of Science and Technology and the Forest Protection Department to preserve the gene source of the indigenous Cinnamon. Currently, roughly 6,000 Cor ethnic minority households have taken part in Cinnamon tree preservation project in the area of 6,000 hectares with bark yield of 2,000 tons a year earning VND100 billion annually.





By Xuan Huyen - Translated by Anh Quan