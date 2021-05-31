Quang Ngai halts passenger vehicles operation from HCMC, vice versa

Quang Ngai Coach Station

Amid the current Covid-19 surge in Hanoi, Da Nang, Binh Duong, Ho Chi Minh City, etc, the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai required all of the people to come back to the province from Da Nang from May 20 to perform self-isolation at home for 21 days.





Speaking at the meeting, the leader of Quang Ngai Province informed that the central province had been working well the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures. In the upcoming time, the province will continue to carry out measures on the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control.Currently, Quang Ngai Province still has 27 cases performing the centralized isolation and 1,367 people conducting self-isolation at home.From the beginning of the year, the Central province has taken 16,789 samples for the Covid-19 testing. The province has not recorded any cases during the past 25 days, excluding patient No.3067, who will be reportedly discharged from the hospital on May 31.As for the people coming back to Quang Ngai Province from HCMC in advance of May 30, it is obligated to perform health declaration, limit contact with the others and health self-check. For the people returning to the province from HCMC after May 30, they have to perform self-isolation at home for 21 days.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Huyen Huong