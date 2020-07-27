Quang Ngai increases ships taking over 2,000 tourists from Ly Son Island

The functional agency also issued a notice to domestic and international tourists about suspension of journey to the island district in order to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic.



From this morning, all tourists were banned to visit Ly Son Island. In case of the tourists are on Ly Son Island, they have to quickly return to the mainland.



The Sa Ky border gate station sent military doctors and health staffs to check temperature before going up and down ships and guide medical declarations for travelers from and to the island district.



According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son Island District Le Van Ninh, more than 2,000 tourists have still been trapped in the island.



The local authorities announced and increased 18 ships with an operation frequency of 15-30 minutes each to take them to Sa Ky Port.































By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong