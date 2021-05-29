Quang Ngai makes 21-day home isolation mandatory for arrivals from HCMC

The Eastern Coach Station of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

People who had contact with activities of the the Revival Ekklesia Mission, a Christian congregation based in Go Vap District which is a new coronavirus cluster in HCMC; came to hospitals where the Covid-19 patients visited for medical examinations in the southern hub; returned to Quang Ngai in the past 14 days, have to contact with the provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention for instructions of Covid-19 testing and implementing medicial measures.



Owners of businesses register with the province’s Department of Health via the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for Covid-19 screening test. The government of the country's southern hub said citizens who come back from Da Nang City since July 18 will have to fill out health declaration forms and pay for the two-week quarantine period.

On May 20, Quang Ngai Province asked arrivals who come back from Da Nang City to pay for 21-day quarantine period.

As of present, the province has one confirmed case of Covid-19 who is the 3.067th though this case had previously got the 2nd negative coronavirus test result.





By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh