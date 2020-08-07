Quang Ngai Province receives nearly 80 Chinese experts





According to the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco), the experts will work at Dung Quoc Industrial Park.In order to ensure the pandemic prevention and control, the numerous experts and the train staffs were equipped medical protective clothing during the journey.Upon arriving the railway station, they conducted 14-day quarantine requirement according to the regulations.Train carriages and station were immediately sprayed with disinfectant under the supervision of the Center for Disease Control of Quang Ngai Province and the railway agency.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong