Quang Tri builds houses for 45 landslide-prone households​

VFF offered a financial aid of VND2.25 billion (nearly US$100,000) to help landslide- prone people building new houses.



In recent days, torrential downpours resulted in a landslide near the lower course of Huong Dien Hydropower Plant. In order to ensure safety for the reservoir and the downstream area, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control suggested the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Thua Thien-Hue Province to keep a close eye on reservoirs operation according to the regulations, install warning signs to monitor and evaluate impacts of landslide on Huong Dien Hydropower Plant and safety of the downstream area, report results about the implementation to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

After recent torrential downpours and floods, a 200-meter long, 20 –to-50 centimeter wide rack occurred in the mountainous area of Ta Bang in RaLy-Rao Village, Huong Son Commune which caused unsafety for 45 households living in the foot of the mountain.Responding to calling for assistance, VFF offered a financial aid of VND2.25 billion (nearly US$100,000) to help the landslide- prone people building new houses. Thus, households will be evacuated out of the land-slide areas and supported of building houses.