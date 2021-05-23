Quang Tri destroys nearly 1,000 pigs infected with African swine fever



Earlier, on May 21, the Department of Animal Health imposed a fine of VND100 million (US$4,331) for Senat Company and forced to destroy all pigs with African swine fever.

All pigs were imported from Thailand to Vietnam by Senat Company based on Thanh Ninh Commune, Phu Binh District, Thai Nguyen Province through the Lao Bao International Border Gate on May 19.After that, these pigs were sent to a farm in Tan Dinh Village, Cam Thanh Commune, Cam Lo District, Quang Tri Province for quarantine and testing.The results showed that the pigs were positive for the African swine fever virus.The destruction process was performed under the supervision of many functional units.

By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong