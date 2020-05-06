  1. National

Quang Tri holds memorial service for remains of fallen soldiers in Laos

SGGP
The central province of Quang Tri held a memorial service on May 5 to receive and rebury remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and specialists who died in Laos during the wartime.

The People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province held a ceremony on May 5 to rebury 16 sets of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime. (Photo: SGGP)

16 remains of soldiers and martyrs found in a mass grave in Laos were laid to rest at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the province.
This is the 34th time that Quang Tri Province has received and reburied remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos since 1993.
The province’s leaders and officials of the Command of Military Region 4 along with local people laid wreaths and offered incense at the ceremony to pay the debt of gratitude to fallen heroes who expressed their evaluated patriotism and internationalism.
Some images of the ceremony:
By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh

