Quang Tri hosts annual memorial tribute ceremonies to fallen soldiers

Notably, an art program titled “Aspirations for peace” paying tribute to heroic soldiers took place at the Truong Son Martyrs' Cemetery in the province.



The annual candle lightning ceremony has been organized for more than ten years to extend gratitude to national contributors, said Secretary of Quang Tri Province's Youth Union Tran Thi Thu.

In the early morning, members of the provincial Youth Union participated in replacing incense sand, placing candles and cleaning graves of martyrs at the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery. Youth union members are cleaning graves of martyrs. In the evening of July 26, 54,000 candles were lit at 72 martyr cemeteries in Quang Tri Province to express deep gratitude to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. Thousands of candles were lit at the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery. Ms. Ho Thi Hong Le, a youth union member of Vinh Linh District’s Vinh Lam Commune said that it is the sixth year that she took part in the candle lightning ceremony in the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery, contributed to the cleaning martyrs’ graves and paid tribute to fallen soldiers. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many martyrs’ relatives and their comrades could not visit the cemeteries. Youth union members have made all efforts to take care of the tombs. The province’s young people join the candle lightning ceremony. An art program titled “Aspirations for peace” paying tribute to heroic soldiers is organized at the Truong Son Martyrs' Cemetery in the province. More than 10,000 candles were lit at the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery. Representatives of Quang Tri Province’s authorities and young people lay wreaths and offer incenses to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at the Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery

















By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh