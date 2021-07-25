Quang Tri sends over 600 tons of goods to HCMC, Southern residents

That was in response to the call “Joining hands with Ho Chi Minh City and Southern provinces in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic” launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Tri Province.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Tri Province Mr. Le Hong Son, nearly 20 trucks have transported 576 tons of goods including rice, vegetable and fresh fruits, dried fish, spices, local specialty of Banh Tay (small cylindric glutinous rice cake) and essential goods to Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Binh Phuoc, Ba Ria- Vung Tau.

Many people are wrapping small cylindric glutinous rice cakes- Banh Tay for residents in HCMC and other provinces affected by Covid-19.

Currently, many organizations and individuals continue donating goods and cash to share current difficulties with residents in Covid-19 hit provinces and cities.