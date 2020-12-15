Rach Mieu ferry to temporarily open to vehicles before Tet holidays

There will be three ferry boats to serve increasing travel demand of people in the province and the Mekong Delta region while waiting for the completion of the new Rach Mieu Bridge No.2. The province will provide 3 additional boats, raising the total number of ferries to 6 when travel demand surges.



The newly retrofitted pier is located at the existing ferry, Song Thuan linking Song Thuan Commune in Tien Giang Province’s Chau Thanh District and Phu Tuc Commune in Ben Tre Province’s Chau Thanh District, about 10km from the current Rach Mieu Bridge. The ferry stop worth VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) is planned to be put into operation before the lunar New Year to help ease Tet overload.

Rach Mieu Bridge No.2 is a cable-stayed bridge connecting Tien Giang and Ben Tre provinces. The bridge is designed with four lanes and will have a total length 17.5 kilometers and be 17.5 meters in width at a total investment capital of more than VND5,000 billion (US$221 million). The project’s construction will be kicked off in 2021 and completed by 2025. It is expected to help reduce the traffic overloading on the current Rach Mieu Bridge.





By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh